Study: Charlotte-Douglas International Airport rated among worst stops for layover
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most people would probably prefer a direct flight to their destination.
However, a layover is inevitable for many flights.
A new study, from financebuzz.com, rates the best and worst places for layovers.
And, guess what? Charlotte is listed the 7th worst spot for a layover.
Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had an overall score of 38. The cities with worse scores were Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit Metropolitan, Chicago Midway, Kansas City, Dulles International and O’Hare International.
So how did FinanceBuzz.com come up with their list?
This is their criteria:
- Number of gates: Traveling is stressful enough as is, and having to navigate dozens of gates to make sure you don’t miss your connecting flight only adds to that stress.
- Availability of restaurants and shops: Being able to grab a bite to eat and shop for souvenirs are great ways to pass the time while waiting for your next flight, and airports with a greater variety of options make that easier than those with limited selections.
- Number of airport lounges: Who doesn’t want some more privacy, comfort, and luxury while waiting for a flight? Lounges allow travelers to relax and get away from the crowds in the terminal, which can go a long way toward improving a layover.
- Number of hotels within walking distance: Sometimes, layovers can stretch on for multiple hours and into the night. For travelers experiencing these kinds of lengthy waits, having easy access to a place to unwind and sleep can be a lifesaver.
- Percentage of flights delayed 60+ minutes: Layovers already add enough time to a trip, so being able to avoid additional delays before reaching an ultimate destination is crucial.
- Percentage of flights canceled: If delays are bad, cancellations are much, much worse.
The best airports for layovers include: Miami, San Antonio and San Diego.
