Study: Charlotte-Douglas International Airport rated among worst stops for layover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most people would probably prefer a direct flight to their destination.

However, a layover is inevitable for many flights.

A new study, from financebuzz.com, rates the best and worst places for layovers.

And, guess what? Charlotte is listed the 7th worst spot for a layover.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had an overall score of 38. The cities with worse scores were Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit Metropolitan, Chicago Midway, Kansas City, Dulles International and O’Hare International.

So how did FinanceBuzz.com come up with their list?

This is their criteria:

Number of gates: Traveling is stressful enough as is, and having to navigate dozens of gates to make sure you don’t miss your connecting flight only adds to that stress.

Availability of restaurants and shops: Being able to grab a bite to eat and shop for souvenirs are great ways to pass the time while waiting for your next flight, and airports with a greater variety of options make that easier than those with limited selections.

Number of airport lounges: Who doesn’t want some more privacy, comfort, and luxury while waiting for a flight? Lounges allow travelers to relax and get away from the crowds in the terminal, which can go a long way toward improving a layover.

Number of hotels within walking distance: Sometimes, layovers can stretch on for multiple hours and into the night. For travelers experiencing these kinds of lengthy waits, having easy access to a place to unwind and sleep can be a lifesaver.

Percentage of flights delayed 60+ minutes: Layovers already add enough time to a trip, so being able to avoid additional delays before reaching an ultimate destination is crucial.

Percentage of flights canceled: If delays are bad, cancellations are much, much worse.

The best airports for layovers include: Miami, San Antonio and San Diego.

