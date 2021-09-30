Stray shower tonight into the weekend, with a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few sprinkles are possible overnight into Friday, with a stray shower possible this weekend. High temperatures look to stay around 80 to 85 degrees Friday through the weekend. A First Alert has been issued for next week, with daily chances for rain Monday through Thursday.

A few sprinkles tonight into Friday; staying warm and “sticky”.

Stray shower this weekend, with low to mid 80s.

First Alert: Monday through Thursday, with daily rain chances.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy, with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 60s near Charlotte to around 50 degrees in Boone.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies through the day, with a few sprinkles possible. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 80 degrees in Charlotte, to the lower 70s in the NC mountains.

This weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower possible, mainly confined to the mountains. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A First Alert has been issued Monday through Thursday, with daily chances for rain and a few storms. Average temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees for the early to mid part of next week.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Central Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has with winds of 145 mph and is expected to remain a major hurricane into the weekend.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Victor, with winds of 45 mph. Victor is expected to dissipate in the Central Atlantic early next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

