Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19

The source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.
Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary student died after battling COVID-19, a source told WBTV.

The source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.

In August, a 16-year-old Lancaster County student died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

CMS officials have not released a statement on the child’s death.

