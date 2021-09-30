NC DHHS Flu
Soon to come: Distilleries can sell liquor bottles on Sundays starting October

The bill does not change ABC stores, they will still be closed on Sundays.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to a new state law that goes into effect in October, distilleries in North Carolina can sell their distilled spirits on Sundays.

“Think it’s great, new place where you buy alcohol on a Sunday,” said Tommy Harris.

Harris was a customer Wednesday afternoon at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company in NoDa.

“I’d rather give my business here than anywhere else,” he added.

Under House Bill 890 -- which goes into effect Friday -- distilleries will be able to sell their bottles to customers on Sundays.

“It’s a huge bit of revenue generation for distilleries...local distilleries here,” said Great Wagon Road Distilling Company owner Oliver Mulligan. “We’re very excited about it and it’s about time coming around it’s you know, we’re catching up to our neighbors next door in South Carolina.”

With the pandemic, distilleries like Great Wagon Road have had to improvise to make ends meet.

“COVID decimated us,” Mulligan said.

He says they average about $10,000 a month on just bottle sales. While an extra day a week may not seem like a lot, it is a much needed boost.

“I was thinking it will increase our monthly overall by about 20 percent. I think it will bring it up by that,” Mulligan said.

For those who depend on customers, this extra day means more money in their pocket.

“We get tips on how much we sell, and being able to get that extra money in the pocket, always is better,” said bartender Kirsty Romero. “Being able to have that extra day to meet new people in the neighborhood and sell our product and endorse ourselves it’s really good.”

The bill does allow for sales from 12 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

