Rowan Chamber event to feature NC Community College President

ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Dr. Thomas Stith, III, President of North Carolina Community College System, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., October 21, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

October PIP Sponsor is Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Dr. Carol Spalding will provide the sponsor remarks.

Dr. Stith became president of the North Carolina Community College System on Jan. 11, 2021. He is a leader with two decades of experience in public service and business in North Carolina, was previously district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, where he led the federal agency’s response to COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Other PIP speakers/programs include:

Nov. 18 – Apprenticeship and Internship programs with Eric Tillmon and Sylvia Jones; Sponsor: Atrium Health

Dec. 16 – Inspirational Speaker; Sponsor: Rowan Not-for-Profits

Jan. 16 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC

Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas

March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank

April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Oct. 19 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

