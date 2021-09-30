Rash of care break-ins prompt police to warn residents, again, about leaving cars unlocked

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury and Spencer are once again urging residents to lock their car doors, even when the car is parked in a driveway or carport. The warning comes after a rash of more than two dozen car break-ins this week.

A check of police reports show larceny from vehicle cases from Windsor Drive, Knollwood Avenue, Devonmere Place, Troon Drive, Princeton Drive, and Gold Hill Drive among many others. Items taken included guns and electronic items. Nearly all of the break-ins occurred in the overnight hours.

Police say that in most cases the car doors were unlocked and valuable items left in plain view.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

