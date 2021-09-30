Police: Man steals woman’s car then runs her over before fleeing scene in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has been arrested as he is accused of stealing a woman’s car then running her over before fleeing the scene in Gastonia on Tuesday.

Gastonia Police have arrested and charged 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster with motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault after they say he stole a woman’s car and then struck her with the vehicle as he fled the area.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 just after midnight, an officer was on patrol on Union Road when he heard a woman screaming in the area. The officer checked the area and located a 40-year-old woman along with her young daughter in a nearby parking lot. The woman appeared injured and in need of medical assistance.

During the initial investigation, police say the officer determined that a man had stolen the woman’s vehicle and that he had struck her with the car as he was fleeing the area while driving her vehicle.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

🚨ARREST🚨 Central District Officers have arrested and charged 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster of Butler Street in... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Additional responding officers located the victim’s stolen car abandoned in a parking lot on Union Road. A K9 officer and his partner located an individual, now identified as Lancaster, nearby where the victim’s stolen car was abandoned.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, officers determined that Lancaster was the suspect who stole the victim’s car and then struck her with the vehicle as he fled the area.

