NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man steals woman’s car then runs her over before fleeing scene in Gastonia

Gaston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Gaston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital...
Gaston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.(unsplash.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has been arrested as he is accused of stealing a woman’s car then running her over before fleeing the scene in Gastonia on Tuesday.

Gastonia Police have arrested and charged 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster with motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault after they say he stole a woman’s car and then struck her with the vehicle as he fled the area.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 just after midnight, an officer was on patrol on Union Road when he heard a woman screaming in the area. The officer checked the area and located a 40-year-old woman along with her young daughter in a nearby parking lot. The woman appeared injured and in need of medical assistance.

During the initial investigation, police say the officer determined that a man had stolen the woman’s vehicle and that he had struck her with the car as he was fleeing the area while driving her vehicle.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

🚨ARREST🚨 Central District Officers have arrested and charged 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster of Butler Street in...

Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Additional responding officers located the victim’s stolen car abandoned in a parking lot on Union Road. A K9 officer and his partner located an individual, now identified as Lancaster, nearby where the victim’s stolen car was abandoned.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, officers determined that Lancaster was the suspect who stole the victim’s car and then struck her with the vehicle as he fled the area.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say

Latest News

Featuring Sir Maxmillian
09.30.21: NOON / Carolina Renaissance Festival
19-year-old charged in Rock Hill crash that killed married couple pleads guilty
19-year-old charged in Rock Hill crash that killed married couple pleads guilty
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in N.C. dip below 3,000