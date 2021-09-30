NC DHHS Flu
Police charge man in connection with 27-year-old’s death in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in July in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Orlando Mickens has been charged for the murder of 27-year-old Marquise Chandler Jr.

On July 13, police were called to Harris Station Boulevard, near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road, after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim injured.

Chandler was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

