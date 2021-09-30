Police charge man in connection with 27-year-old’s death in northeast Charlotte

This article has 209 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in July in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Orlando Mickens has been charged for the murder of 27-year-old Marquise Chandler Jr.

Homicide detectives have charged Orlando Mickens, 23, for the murder of Marquise Chandler Jr. that occurred on July 13, 2021. Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2021

On July 13, police were called to Harris Station Boulevard, near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road, after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim injured.

Chandler was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

