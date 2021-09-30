Nick Cannon to pay off N.C. HBCU students’ debt upon graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.

Cannon then told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid upon their graduation through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

