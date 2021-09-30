NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Nick Cannon to pay off N.C. HBCU students’ debt upon graduation

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.

Cannon then told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid upon their graduation through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Left: Donald Bridges; Right: Dion Lowman
Over 100 grams of meth valued at nearly $25K seized, two arrested in Caldwell Co. bust, authorities say

Latest News

Fire at vacant church...
Vacant church in west Charlotte engulfed in flames
Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say