NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say

The father and son were found overnight at an exit off Interstate 85.
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 202 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 0 seconds.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a missing father and son have been located.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave and 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave, both of Denver, N.C., were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the father picked up his son at Denver Christian Academy.

Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave
Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The two were to meet the other parent around 5 p.m. but never showed up, LCSO detectives said.

According to Vancleave’s wife, her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, LCSO detectives were notified by authorities in Jackson County, Ga., and the Georgia Highway Patrol that the father and son were found overnight at an exit off Interstate 85.

Both are believed to be in good physical condition and a relative is heading to Georgia to pick them up, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Left: Donald Bridges; Right: Dion Lowman
Over 100 grams of meth valued at nearly $25K seized, two arrested in Caldwell Co. bust, authorities say

Latest News

Fire at vacant church...
Vacant church in west Charlotte engulfed in flames
Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon to pay off N.C. HBCU students’ debt upon graduation