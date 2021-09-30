Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say

This article has 202 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 0 seconds.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a missing father and son have been located.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave and 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave, both of Denver, N.C., were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the father picked up his son at Denver Christian Academy.

Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The two were to meet the other parent around 5 p.m. but never showed up, LCSO detectives said.

According to Vancleave’s wife, her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, LCSO detectives were notified by authorities in Jackson County, Ga., and the Georgia Highway Patrol that the father and son were found overnight at an exit off Interstate 85.

Both are believed to be in good physical condition and a relative is heading to Georgia to pick them up, authorities said.

