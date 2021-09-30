NC DHHS Flu
Milk run leads Union County dad to $200,000 win

The man will take his daughters to Disney World
The Bigger Spin
The Bigger Spin(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Running out of milk Saturday while babysitting caused Alexandro Acevedo of Monroe to dash to a store where he added a scratch-off to the grocery list and bagged a $200,000 prize.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Acevedo. “I’m not too big on screaming. I’m usually a calm individual. But inside, I’m going nuts!”

The father of three girls says he scratched his $10 Bigger Spin ticket in the parking lot of the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Monroe and thought, “I can’t believe this.”

“This is big news,” he said with a laugh as he collected his prize Wednesday, “like having another baby!”

Acevedo claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $141,503.

He says he will use his prize money to make some upgrades to his house, pay off some bills, and take his daughters to Disney World.

For more information about how $15.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Union County in 2020, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

