NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man dies in hospital after being pulled from burning home in Union County

A 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of the home and also reported seeing vehicles in the driveway, fearing the home was occupied.
A 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of the home and also reported seeing...
A 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of the home and also reported seeing vehicles in the driveway, fearing the home was occupied.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after rescue crews pulled him from a burning home in Union County Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 7:25 a.m., officials say a 911 call was made to the Union County Communications Center.

During this call, the 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of a home on Baucom Road in Unionville. The caller also reported seeing vehicles in the driveway and feared the home may be occupied.

The Unionville, Fairview, and Monroe Fire Departments responded to the home and confirmed that there was an active fire within the home.

First responders also confirmed that Johnny Mack Thompson was still inside. Officials say fire personnel was able to extinguish the blaze and remove Thompson from the home.

Union EMS took Thompson to a local hospital where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

The ATF and the Union County Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene, along with UCSO detectives and crime scene personnel.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted on scene and the fire is believed to be accidental at this point.

“All law enforcement and fire agencies involved in the investigation of this event wish to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Mr. Thompson,” a press release read.

The investigation of this matter is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say

Latest News

Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
A court has ruled that Lincoln County Schools can continue with its optional mask policy after...
Court rules that Lincoln County Schools can continue with optional mask policy
FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city"...
Baton Rouge ‘Key to the City’ stripped from R. Kelly after conviction
Featuring Sir Maxmillian
09.30.21: NOON / Carolina Renaissance Festival