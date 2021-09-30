Man dies in hospital after being pulled from burning home in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after rescue crews pulled him from a burning home in Union County Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 7:25 a.m., officials say a 911 call was made to the Union County Communications Center.

During this call, the 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of a home on Baucom Road in Unionville. The caller also reported seeing vehicles in the driveway and feared the home may be occupied.

The Unionville, Fairview, and Monroe Fire Departments responded to the home and confirmed that there was an active fire within the home.

First responders also confirmed that Johnny Mack Thompson was still inside. Officials say fire personnel was able to extinguish the blaze and remove Thompson from the home.

Union EMS took Thompson to a local hospital where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

The ATF and the Union County Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene, along with UCSO detectives and crime scene personnel.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted on scene and the fire is believed to be accidental at this point.

“All law enforcement and fire agencies involved in the investigation of this event wish to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Mr. Thompson,” a press release read.

The investigation of this matter is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.