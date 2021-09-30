NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.
Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.(Gray DC)
By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.

Latest News

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game