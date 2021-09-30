Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in our community.
Please bring new coats to these three locations by October 15:
Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way
Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road
Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road
For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.