Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in our community.

Please bring new coats to these three locations by October 15:

Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way

Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road

Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

