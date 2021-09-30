‘It’s been difficult for everyone’: Caldwell Co. family separated by COVID hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain at high levels across North Carolina.

In some cases, fluctuating bed capacity is separating families.

Nancy Lockee says despite getting vaccinated and trying to stay safe, four of her family members in Caldwell County are positive for the virus. Three of them are in two separate hospitals.

Lockee says her 75-year-old nephew-in-law Steve and 89-year-old sister Micky are at Caldwell Memorial Hospital with Covid-19.

She says her 71-year-old niece Debby also tested positive but had to go to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton because there was no bed for her at Caldwell.

“It’s been difficult for the family and I feel helpless here,” Lockee said, sitting in her Charlotte home. “I don’t think it’s advantageous for me to pack up and go there and try to help, because I’m 81 and I don’t want to get the virus at this point either.”

Lockee said says her 89-year-old sister also suffers from dementia.

“She has difficulty understanding everything that’s going on, she wants her family with her of course,” she said.

She believes if more people would get the shot, her family would not be in this situation.

“It hasn’t cost you money,” she said. “It hasn’t cost you anything, and not doing it is costing a lot of other people lives, sickness, inconvenience.”

According to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Morganton, NC, as of Thursday morning, there are 40 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and 31 of them are unvaccinated.

According to Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir, as of Thursday morning, there are 31 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and 20 of them are unvaccinated.

“I grew up in the polio epidemic and saw people refuse to get the vaccine die or be crippled because of it, so maybe that’s why I don’t understand it,” Lockee said.

She feels frustration, but also hope.

“I do look forward to the day when we can be together, and we can have family arguments,” she said. “I think they’re kind of important in families too!”

Lockee said she is particularly concerned for her nephew-in-law Steve who also suffers from agent orange disease and leukemia.

She is asking for prayers for her family, and also for the health care workers.

