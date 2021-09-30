NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hotel help ending for former ‘Tent City’ residents

In February, the county forced people in Tent City to vacate for health reasons due to a rat infestation at the camp just outside uptown Charlotte.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 210 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg county-funded hotel stay for many experiencing homelessness is coming to an end.

In February, the county forced people in Tent City to vacate for health reasons due to a rat infestation at the camp just outside uptown Charlotte.

Related coverage:

From homeless to hopeful: Former ‘Tent City’ residents find aide from local organizations

Mecklenburg County, partnering organizations supporting former Tent City residents during housing search

On Thursday, the county will stop payment for the handful of people still living in the hotels. That’s down from the more than 200 people who were forced to leave Tent City for their own safety seven months ago.

The county paid for hotel services, which were originally slated for 90 days but were extended to Sept. 30.

Mecklenburg County’s director of Housing, Innovation, Strategy and Alignment said they are still actively working to get everyone where they need to be, whether that’s to another housing location, a detox center, or an emergency center.

To help with the transition, county commissioners set aside $372,000 this month to help find new housing and jobs, and provide therapy and criminal justice support.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also extended funding that goes to local nonprofits. That means many who don’t have a place to stay can get a hotel room and a meal from them until at least the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Left: Donald Bridges; Right: Dion Lowman
Over 100 grams of meth valued at nearly $25K seized, two arrested in Caldwell Co. bust, authorities say

Latest News

This surveillance picture is not related to the break-ins in Rowan County, but is an example of...
Rash of care break-ins prompt police to warn residents, again, about leaving cars unlocked
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
On July 13, police were called to Harris Station Boulevard, near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and...
Police charge man in connection with 27-year-old’s death in northeast Charlotte
A Mecklenburg county-funded hotel stay for many experiencing homelessness is coming to an end.
Hotel help ending for former ‘Tent City’ residents