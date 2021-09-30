Hotel help ending for former ‘Tent City’ residents

This article has 210 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg county-funded hotel stay for many experiencing homelessness is coming to an end.

In February, the county forced people in Tent City to vacate for health reasons due to a rat infestation at the camp just outside uptown Charlotte.

On Thursday, the county will stop payment for the handful of people still living in the hotels. That’s down from the more than 200 people who were forced to leave Tent City for their own safety seven months ago.

The county paid for hotel services, which were originally slated for 90 days but were extended to Sept. 30.

Mecklenburg County’s director of Housing, Innovation, Strategy and Alignment said they are still actively working to get everyone where they need to be, whether that’s to another housing location, a detox center, or an emergency center.

To help with the transition, county commissioners set aside $372,000 this month to help find new housing and jobs, and provide therapy and criminal justice support.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also extended funding that goes to local nonprofits. That means many who don’t have a place to stay can get a hotel room and a meal from them until at least the end of the year.

