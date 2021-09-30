First Alert: Weather stays warm and dry for now

This article has 326 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold for several more days, though they will back off a bit as we close out the workweek.

Unseasonably warm for several more days

Rain chances remain low through the weekend

Much-needed rain chance picks up next week

A weak front will back in from the north today, but we’ll still manage to get into the middle 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The humidity level is up a bit as well today, though the rain chance will stay very low. I’m forecasting afternoon readings closer to 80° on Friday before they inch back up into the middle 80s over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero through the weekend, though they may inch up in the mountains late on Sunday. Much better rain chances are forecast to return next week. In fact, we’ve hoisted a general First Alert for the early to middle part of next week, as several long-range models are strongly suggesting much-needed rain will cover the WBTV viewing area.

Chances of rain go up for next week. (Source: WBTV)

A word of caution, however for those wanting rain for their lawn and garden; some models bring very little rain to the region, so this is very much a low-confidence First Alert at this point. We’ll fine-tune and update the forecast as confidence grows in one direction or the other.

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane right into early next week. Weather data keeps Sam well away from the U.S., though there will be large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches through early next week.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

