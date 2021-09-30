First Alert: Clouds gradually clearing today, mix of sun and clouds expected to wrap up the work week

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Morning clouds have been slow to diminish as a weak back door cold front continues to make progress through the area, but at least partly sunny skies are anticipated to return for the rest of our Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above average the next few days, but cooler and more active days are ahead.

Highs in the 80s last through the weekend

Gradually cooler temperatures arrive next week

First Alerts issued next Monday-Wednesday ahead of upcoming rain chances

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a cloudy start to the day, sunshine is breaking through for parts of the area... Anticipate highs in the low-mid 80s where we’re seeing sunshine, cooler where clouds prevail. Fortunately, nice weather is on tap for this evening as temperatures will be in the 70s and dry conditions will continue as the Rolling Stones and Brooks & Dunn concerts get going!

We have several warm days ahead of us, with highs reaching the low-mid 80s through the weekend. Dry and partly cloudy conditions will be around as well, keeping outdoor plans safe through Sunday.

By next week, a more unsettled pattern will return to the area as a cold front approaches the region. First Alert days have been issued in advance of next Monday through Wednesday as rain chances look heightened in this time frame. Stay tuned for frequent updates and have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.