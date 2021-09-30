NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Families upset after gravesite markers covered in debris in N.C.

Mowed grass is covering up markers throughout much of the area. But when she called to complain, she says her father’s plot was targeted and she’s looking for answers.
Mowed grass is covering up markers throughout much of the area. But when she called to...
Mowed grass is covering up markers throughout much of the area. But when she called to complain, she says her father’s plot was targeted and she’s looking for answers.(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County woman is upset with city officials, saying the graveyard Kings Mountain operates isn’t being kept up properly.

Mowed grass is covering up markers throughout much of the area. But when she called to complain, she says her father’s plot was targeted and she’s looking for answers.

Carol Borders says she’s been coming to the Mountain Rest Cemetery for the past six years to visit her father. She called the city to complain about grass clippings covering the markers. But when she came back today, she says what she saw made her break down in tears.

“He’s laying there and they did this to his grave? It’s not right..”

Borders comes out regularly to tend to her father’s grave. Replacing flowers, taking up leaves. Many of the ones she cares about most are here as well

“I have my grandma, my grandpa, I have an aunt here. I have an uncle that was just buried two weeks ago, my daddy’s here.” Borders said.

Recently, she’s noticed a change, in not only her family’s sites, but others buried here as well.

“You couldn’t even read the names of the people laying there because there was so much dead grass piled over their names.”

Grass clippings, most likely left over from grounds crews mowing the cemetery, covered many of the markers.

“That is disrespectful, and it’s just not right.” Boarders told WBTV.

But when she called to complain, she said she got an answer she had a hard time accepting.

“They were burying so many people because of COVID-19 that they couldn’t do the rest of the job.” she claimed.

When she came back Wednesday afternoon, she found all the grass dug up around her father’s marker in a one-foot radius.

“It was done out of spite.” Borders said.

William Mason was visiting his wife who’s buried here when he found the gravesite memorial to his stepson broken into pieces.

“It’s sad to see. The city could do better,” Mason said.

Grass clippings covered their gravestones as well. Borders says she just wants it set right.

“My daddy does not deserve this. He don’t deserve this,” Borders said.

WBTV tried to contact city leaders in Kings Mountain. So far, no one has returned our calls.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.

Latest News

S.C. schools can mandate masks after federal judge’s ruling, state superintendent says
Chester County School Board stands by decision to require masks after federal judge blocks S.C. ban on mandates
The one-year mask mandate ban was put into this year’s budget back in June, but a little over a...
S.C. superintendent gives green light for mask mandates in schools, AG going to appeal court ruling
Attorney Ben Thompson speaks on behalf of LB&B Associates during a legislative hearing on...
‘I have a lot more questions than answers.’ Lawmakers grill state contractor over liquor shortages