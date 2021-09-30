Court rules that Lincoln County Schools can continue with optional mask policy

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A court has ruled that Lincoln County Schools can continue with its optional mask policy after a group of families sued the district over the policy.

On Thursday, the district provided a statement saying that the Lincoln County Superior Court ruled that Lincoln County Schools can continue with its optional face-covering policy for students and staff.

Officials say the school district will continue to review their policy monthly, per state law.

“Like all other school boards in North Carolina, the Lincoln County Board of Education will continue to review its face-covering policy on a monthly basis, as required by law,” a press release read.

The debate over masks in schools landed in a Lincoln County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. A group of families, which include students, were suing the Lincoln County School District over its optional mask policy. They argue the move would make learning inside the classroom unsafe. They want to keep masks mandatory in the district.

Masks had been mandatory in Lincoln County Schools but on Sept. 14, board members voted to make them optional starting Sept. 29. Currently, according to county health department numbers, 36 percent of new COVID cases in the past 14 days involved children 17 and younger.

Officials say more information on Lincoln County Schools’ COVID-19 protocols may be found on the LCS website under COVID-19 information and updates.

