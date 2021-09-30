Charlotte woman honored on Inc. Magazine’s Female Founders 100 list for brand focused on ending childhood hunger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is being honored on Inc. Magazine’s Female Founder 100 list for using her products’ sales to feed hungry children.

Michelle Tunno Buelow is the CEO and founder of the “buy one, feed one baby” brand, Bella Tunno. Bella Tunno makes bright-colored silicone feeding and teething accessories for children.

The brand earned nearly $5 million in revenue in 2020 with clients like Target and Nordstrom, according to Inc.

For every product sold, Bella Tunno donates at least one meal to a hungry child. To date, the brand has donated more than 6.6 million meals to people in need. The current goal is 10 million meals.

A press release explained why food insecurity in children is a passion for Buelow and why she has dedicated her life to ending childhood hunger.

“Food insecurity in children is a passion point for Buelow because it can be linked to addiction later in life. She lost her brother, Matt, to an accidental overdose in 2003. She started Bella Tunno in 2005 as a means to create a charitable fund to help other vulnerable children break destructive cycles, and to leave a legacy for Matt,” the press release read.

The Female Founder 100 is a list that celebrates women who “powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.”

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background, and geography who are leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food, and more.

“I am in awe of the smart, dedicated, passionate women on this list, who are shaking things up and hustling to make the world a better place. When so many strong female leaders are committed to making a difference, the impact is huge,” says Buelow. “I’m honored and humbled to be included, and it’s rewarding to bring awareness to our purpose-driven baby brand on a mission to end childhood hunger.”

The 100 women honored this year join the likes of past honorees like Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes and more.

