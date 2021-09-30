NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baton Rouge ‘Key to the City’ stripped from R. Kelly after conviction

FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city"...
FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city" of Baton Rouge in February 2013.(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, turned Louisiana State Representative, C. Denise Marcelle has rescinded a “key to the city” given to performer R. Kelly.

R. Kelly, known for his R&B ballads, was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial.

When confirming news about the rescinded honor to WAFB, an associate in Marcelle’s office said, “Rep. Marcelle further emphasizes that the focus should be on the victims.”

The “key to the city” was the subject of a report by the 9News Investigators when it was presented to R. Kelly nearly a decade ago.

RELATED: R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Records revealed, Marcelle spent more than $100 for the plaque and made the presentation at R. Kelly’s 2013 Valentine’s Day concert in Baton Rouge.

WAFB anchor Greg Meriwether asked her about the decision.

“That’s the best use of tax payer’s money to go there and recognize R. Kelly at his Valentine’s Day concert?” Greg asked.

“Again, the reason I chose to do that is because he’s a great artist,” Marcelle answered.

“Do you see how people see that you’re personally invested in it, so you spend tax payers’ money to get it done?” Greg followed up.

“Ah, no I don’t see that because it’s an allowable expense of who you want to recognize. And, I don’t think anybody should handle me any differently or any other councilmember for whatever they choose to do,” she said.

“You don’t see where an R. Kelly concert presentation would kind of throw people off?” Greg asked.

“No... I don’t. Again, I see it as economic development,” Marcelle responded.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium

Latest News

Rolling back into the archives to when the Rolling Stones in Charlotte in 1997
Rolling back into the archives to when the Rolling Stones performed in Charlotte in 1997
For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at...
Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive
Study: Charlotte-Douglas International Airport rated among worst stops for layover
A 911 caller reported seeing flames and smoke inside of the home and also reported seeing...
Man dies in hospital after being pulled from burning home in Union County
Source: CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19