Woman who died in Concord house fire remembered as “powerhouse,” caring and loving person

Coworkers at Atrium Health describe Judy as “amazing”
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Judy Poler’s death in a house fire in Concord on Tuesday morning has stunned may in the community.

Judy was the president of the Cabarrus Pets Society, an animal rescue organization. “It doesn’t seem real, and yet here we are. Please know that our rescue is going to take the time to grieve and regather,” the organization posted.

Judy worked for more than 20 years as a nurse for Atrium Health. In a statement, the company remembered Judy as “an amazing nurse with the skills and adaptability to work in multiple areas across the hospital. Judy was the “calm in the storm” who could take on any challenge while remaining positive and supportive of both her patients and teammates.”

Rebecca Burns worked with Judy at Atrium Health. On Wednesday, Rebecca collected some thoughts and memories that she shared with WBTV.

“When all of us (nurses, colleagues, and friends) found out that Judy passed, we were all in shock. We were heartbroken and devastated, how could we have lost her? How can this be true? We wanted to wake up from this nightmare. Unfortunately, it was true and we all wanted to share our beautiful memories about Judy,” Burns wrote.

“Judy was an absolutely amazing human being, mother, wife, sister, daughter, nurse, friend, animal lover, and advocate. She had a heart of gold and a contagious smile. Judy never met a stranger. She was the epitome of what every nurse aspired to be! She was a 2014 Carolinas Healthcare System Northeast Nurse of the year, one of the North Carolina top 100 nurses; as well as a Daisy Nurse Award recipient. It was never about the awards for Judy, it was about being an amazing caregiver and doing what she loved.”

Burns provided these words to describe Judy from her medical friends and colleagues...

“Great smile, super smart, knowledgeable, amazing, kind-hearted, confident, calm, sweet, caring, sincere, compassionate, empathetic, excellent listener, inspirational, forgiving, honest, selfless, loving, wonderful, outgoing, funny, role model, teacher, friend, joyful, positive attitude, kind spirit, great authority, mentor, trustworthy, reliable, loyal, team player, and a fierce advocate for her patients.”

“You never saw Judy in a bad mood or speak negatively about anyone; she always had a positive outlook. Whenever we would come on shift and saw that we would be working with Judy, we knew we would be learning from her and we would have an excellent shift; whether it was day or night shift!”

“Judy truly made the world a better place and made everything shine brighter! Us being here without her makes everything a little dimmer. We are blessed and privileged beyond measure to have known such a beautiful soul!!!”

“Thank you for allowing us to share “our” Judy with you!!!” Burns added.

