We have a new storm named Victor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of the last National Hurricane Center update, our newest storm is Tropical Storm Victor.

Winds are sustained at 40mph and it is moving WNW at 13mph. As of now, Victor is forecast to become a hurricane in the next day or so. Then it will likely weaken back to tropical storm status. Regardless of strength, the storm will likely remain out over the ocean.

Hurricane Sam is still a category 4 storm with 130mph winds. It will remain out over the ocean as well.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Update at noon on Wednesday

Our newest system is Tropical Depression No. 20.

This storm was upgraded to a depression this morning. It has winds of 35mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. This storm is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in the next few days. As of now, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to land.

We still have Hurricane Sam too. It is holding on to category 4 status - out in the middle of nowhere. It’s literally not hurting anyone. Winds are sustained at 130 mph and it is moving northwest at 9 mph. Sam will pass well east northeast of the Leeward Islands tonight. It should remain a major hurricane (category 3-4) through late this week.

Sam is very strong but very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out about 40 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend out 125 mph. Neither Sam nor TD 20 pose a threat to the U.S. as of now. However, if you’re headed to the beach this week, watch out for strong rip currents.

