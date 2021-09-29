NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.(Brandon Warren // American Meteor Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night.

The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

NASA explains that fireballs are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, which is considered to be the brightest planet in the solar system.

According to NASA, more than 80 people specifically reported seeing a meteor skim the coast of North Carolina around 7:40 p.m. local time.

NASA says the fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.

Witness Brandon Warren shared video from a doorbell camera that captured the fireball:

John Zimmerman also submitted dash camera video that shows the fireball:

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan
Person dead after fire in Concord
Person dead after fire in Concord