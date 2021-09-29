NC DHHS Flu
Union County Schools and Public Health sign agreement of understanding regarding COVID protocols

The agreement comes after Union County Public Health sent a letter demanding that the school district began following COVID-19 protocols or legal actions could be taken.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Health and Union County Public Schools have agreed to a memorandum of understanding regarding the process of identifying and excluding students and staff who test positive or are a close contact of COVID-19.

In the agreement, the process shares the responsibility of providing information sufficient for Public Health to do the important task of providing isolation and quarantine measures to students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the community.

It outlines the shared responsibilities for identifying and protecting students and staff affected by COVID in the schools while complying with the control measures mandated by the state.

“We share a unified goal to protect students, families, and the broader Union County community and look forward to our work together,” the two said in a joined statement.

The agreement was signed by the Union County manager and UCPS superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan.

