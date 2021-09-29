NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Update: We now have two tropical systems in the Atlantic

Our newest system is Tropical Depression No. 20.
There are now two tropical systems in the Atlantic.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our newest system is Tropical Depression No. 20.

This storm was upgraded to a depression this morning. It has winds of 35mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. This storm is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in the next few days. As of now, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to land.

We still have Hurricane Sam too. It is holding on to category 4 status - out in the middle of nowhere. It’s literally not hurting anyone. Winds are sustained at 130 mph and it is moving northwest at 9 mph. Sam will pass well east northeast of the Leeward Islands tonight. It should remain a major hurricane (category 3-4) through late this week.

Sam is very strong but very small. Hurricane-force winds extend out about 40 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend out 125 mph. Neither Sam nor TD 20 pose a threat to the U.S. as of now. However, if you’re headed to the beach this week, watch out for strong rip currents.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

