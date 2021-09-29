NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

The Town of Harrisburg says the first National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) was a success.

More than 200 attendees checked out the special event last Saturday
More than 200 people were in attendance for the event.
More than 200 people were in attendance for the event.(Town of Harrisburg)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg says the first National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) was a success.

In a social media post, the town thanked 200 participants and attendees turned out on Saturday, September 25 Check out this video recap of the event: https://youtu.be/5uDt_WhIeug

The event featured more than 20 electric vehicles (all-electric and a few plug-in hybrids) from a variety of auto manufacturers – all shown off by the owners of the vehicles to share their driving experiences with other EVs drivers and the interested attendees.

Some of the information shared at this event can be found on the Harrisburg Sustainability Advisory Board’s Sustainability Series page: https://www.harrisburgnc.org/677/Sustainability-Series.

The town also thanked all of the NDEW national sponsors; and to Plug In NC, CleanAIRE NC; Cabarrus County Schools Transportation Department; Thomas Built, Tayco Electric & Solar, Renewable Energy Design Group, Duke Energy, and Hendrick Honda of Concord.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

‘A premier host city’: Presidents Cup mural unveiled as Charlotte prepares for major...
‘A premier host city’: Presidents Cup mural unveiled as Charlotte prepares for major international golf tournament
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Governor’s office offers $5,000 reward in missing Bladen County man case
Jail graphic
Judge sentences Charlotte man to over 6 years in federal armed carjacking case
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 10%