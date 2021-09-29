HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg says the first National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) was a success.

In a social media post, the town thanked 200 participants and attendees turned out on Saturday, September 25 Check out this video recap of the event: https://youtu.be/5uDt_WhIeug

The event featured more than 20 electric vehicles (all-electric and a few plug-in hybrids) from a variety of auto manufacturers – all shown off by the owners of the vehicles to share their driving experiences with other EVs drivers and the interested attendees.

Some of the information shared at this event can be found on the Harrisburg Sustainability Advisory Board’s Sustainability Series page: https://www.harrisburgnc.org/677/Sustainability-Series.

The town also thanked all of the NDEW national sponsors; and to Plug In NC, CleanAIRE NC; Cabarrus County Schools Transportation Department; Thomas Built, Tayco Electric & Solar, Renewable Energy Design Group, Duke Energy, and Hendrick Honda of Concord.

