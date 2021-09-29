Silver Alert issued for missing 46-year-old man diagnosed with dementia in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are pleading for help to find a missing 46-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia in Iredell County. A Silvert Alert has been issued.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Wayne Williams. He is a 46-year-old white male and has been diagnosed with dementia.

Officials say he left his home on Oak Knoll Drive in Statesville Wednesday morning.

He stands about 5′10″ tall, weighing about 272 pounds with short, red hair and green eyes.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons gave a clothing description of a dark-colored Mossy Oak sleeveless t-shirt, gray shorts, white socks and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Williams is reportedly driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with tag number HBV6905. It was last seen in the South Iredell area of Old Mountain Road.

If you know the whereabouts of Williams or see his vehicle please contact Iredell County Communications Center at 704-878-3100.

