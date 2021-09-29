Sheriff: Man accused of striking deputy with gun, headbutting her in fast food drive thru line

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies and police in Rowan County have arrested a man they say attacked a deputy on Wednesday.

According to the report, on Wednesday morning at 3:15 a.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy A. D. Weaver went by the Cookout Restaurant on E. Innes St. to get a drink. As Deputy Weaver approached the drive thru, she was flagged down by a person who said that two men were passed out in a vehicle in the drive thru line.

Deputy Weaver approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the occupants. She was unable to wake the subjects up, so she called for a Salisbury Police unit to respond to her location.

RCSO Deputy H. M. Parrish heard the call and responded to assist Deputy Weaver. Salisbury Police Sgt. Brown and K9 Officer Burch responded shortly after to assist as well.

Rowan Emergency Medical Services and Salisbury Fire Dept. First Responders were also called to respond in case this was a possible overdose.

RCSO Deputies and Salisbury PD Officers were finally able to get the occupants awake, and began trying to determine if the two were asleep, or if they had in fact taken any narcotics.

Deputy Weaver and Officer Burch were speaking to the passenger in order to identify him. The report states that as they were speaking with him, Deputy Weaver noticed that the passenger, now identified as Dayshun Lamont Davis, kept putting his left hand under his leg. Deputy Weaver told Davis to keep both hands where she could see them, but Davis did not comply and ignored her command.

Deputy Weaver continued to give commands to Davis to keep his hands where she could see them. Deputy Weaver advises at that point, Mr. Davis pulled a gun, jumped from the vehicle, and shoved the gun into the upper left corner of her vest.

Davis also rammed his head into her chin, and ran from the vehicle, prompting deputies Weaver and Parrish gave chase. More police officers and deputies responded, and surrounded the area. Two separate K9 tracks of the suspect were not successful.

Warrants were obtained for Dayshun Lamont Davis for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of resisting a public officer, and carrying a concealed gun. Davis was entered as wanted into a national database.

Deputy Weaver was shaken up, but sustained no serious injuries.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Salisbury police officers continued to search for Davis throughout the morning, and were assisted by the NC State highway Patrol helicopter. Davis was arrested around 1:00pm today at his residence on Miller Ave., without incident.

The outstanding warrants were served and Davis was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

