Schools respond to ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some schools are changing how and when students can use the restroom all because of a TikTok challenge that your kids may have heard about.

It’s called “Devious Licks” and basically encourages kids to break or steal stuff at school—often in the restroom.

The vandalism is all over the internet and costing school districts thousands of dollars.

But school leaders say the effort to stop this can’t just be on their end.

They also need help from their parents.

Union County Public Schools says they’re working to identify students who are participating in the challenge.

They’ve also implemented new bathroom procedures and are asking parents to speak to their kids.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, says schools and law enforcement are investigating all incidents and may use video footage to identify whoever is responsible.

They say students who are involved could be disciplined or even charged criminally.

They’re encouraging parents to speak with their kids.

In the Clover School District, schools are increasing the presence of staff in hallways during class change and closing some remote restrooms.

According to Lindsay Machak with Rock Hill Schools, “Our safety and security team mobilized and they were able to get some messaging out to families and to our students about what happens when you do vandalize your bathroom at your school or when you steal something from your school.”

Rock Hill Schools also played a video for students to hear about what could happen if they’re caught engaging in this challenge.

Lincoln County Schools says it was happening there.

Those students had to pay restitution and were charged.

The school district says, they changed bathroom procedures, which have now returned to normal, as things got better.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced it would be banning “Devious Licks” videos from the platform, saying they violate the app’s community guidelines.

