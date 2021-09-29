NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Schools respond to ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some schools are changing how and when students can use the restroom all because of a TikTok challenge that your kids may have heard about.

It’s called “Devious Licks” and basically encourages kids to break or steal stuff at school—often in the restroom.

The vandalism is all over the internet and costing school districts thousands of dollars.

But school leaders say the effort to stop this can’t just be on their end.

They also need help from their parents.

Union County Public Schools says they’re working to identify students who are participating in the challenge.

They’ve also implemented new bathroom procedures and are asking parents to speak to their kids.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, says schools and law enforcement are investigating all incidents and may use video footage to identify whoever is responsible.

They say students who are involved could be disciplined or even charged criminally.

They’re encouraging parents to speak with their kids.

In the Clover School District, schools are increasing the presence of staff in hallways during class change and closing some remote restrooms.

According to Lindsay Machak with Rock Hill Schools, “Our safety and security team mobilized and they were able to get some messaging out to families and to our students about what happens when you do vandalize your bathroom at your school or when you steal something from your school.”

Rock Hill Schools also played a video for students to hear about what could happen if they’re caught engaging in this challenge.

Lincoln County Schools says it was happening there.

Those students had to pay restitution and were charged.

The school district says, they changed bathroom procedures, which have now returned to normal, as things got better.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced it would be banning “Devious Licks” videos from the platform, saying they violate the app’s community guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

S.C. schools can mandate masks after federal judge’s ruling, state superintendent says
Chester County School Board stands by decision to require masks after federal judge blocks S.C. ban on mandates
The one-year mask mandate ban was put into this year’s budget back in June, but a little over a...
S.C. superintendent gives green light for mask mandates in schools, AG going to appeal court ruling
Attorney Ben Thompson speaks on behalf of LB&B Associates during a legislative hearing on...
‘I have a lot more questions than answers.’ Lawmakers grill state contractor over liquor shortages
Caldwell Co. EMS and First Responders getting ballistic vests for protection
Caldwell Co. EMS and First Responders getting ballistic vests for protection