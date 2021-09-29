NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools chosen for North Carolina’s “Rethink Education” effort

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been named one of 51 school districts, 28 charter schools and one lab school to participate in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) inaugural Rethink Education cohort.

NCDPI recently announced the initial cohort of educators will help lead the development of effective instructional approaches and content that teachers can use when schools must close for unforeseen disruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rethink Education initiative was funded by a $17.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, and it aims to help school districts across the state prepare for any short- or long-term learning disruptions by creating tailor-made plans designed for the specific needs of individual school communities.

RSS participants in the first cohort will start training this month to become experts in how to use new, statewide blended learning models that add online learning to classroom teaching practices. They will then become trainers and leaders in our school system.

“I am excited Rowan-Salisbury Schools was selected to be a part of this work. I am confident it will help us strengthen remote and in-person learning, and help us facilitate blended learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade across the school system,” said Dr. Tony B. Watlington, superintendent.

