CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sports international spectacle will be played in the Queen City in a little less than a year.

The Presidents Cup - which pits the top American golfers against the best International golfers (minus Europe)- will tee off at Quail Hollow Country Club in south Charlotte from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, 2022.

But it’s not too early to celebrate another major event coming to Charlotte.

There’s even a countdown on the Presidents Cup website, showing just over 350 days until the tournament.

‘A premier host city’: Presidents Cup mural unveiled as Charlotte prepares for major international golf tournament (WBTV)

On Wednesday, officials unveiled a giant mural outside the Charlotte Convention Center on S. College Street.

The design shows the uptown Charlotte skyline with the new Presidents Cup logo, along with images of golfers, including Tiger Woods.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Presidents Cup officials Johno Harris and Adam Sperling, U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III and International Team Captain Trevor Immelman met to view the giant mural and talk about their excitement for the golf event.

The mural was designed by Sydney Duarte.

“The Presidents Cup is a very big deal for us,” Lyles said. “We are going to be the city that will be seen worldwide with an international audience.”

Over the past few years, Charlotte hosted the NBA All-Star Game and the PGA Championship, as well as being hometowns for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, NFL’s Carolina Panthers and soon-to-be MLS franchise Charlotte FC professional soccer team.

“Charlotte has become the place to be, a premier host city,” Lyles said. “We are so excited about the Presidents Cup. It is another world-class event to come to Charlotte.”

The Presidents Cup has been held biennially since 1994. Initially, it was held in even-numbered years, with the Ryder Cup being held in odd-numbered years.

But with the cancellation of the 2001 Ryder Cup because of the September 11 attacks pushed both tournaments back a year, and the Presidents Cup was then held in odd-numbered years.

It reverted to even-number years following the postponement of the 2020 Ryder Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hosted alternately in the United States and in countries represented by the International Team.

