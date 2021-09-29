Police investigating shooting on light rail in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a shooting on a light rail Wednesday morning in south Charlotte, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the light rail train near the 3700 block of South Boulevard.

One person was hit and is currently being treated at an area hospital, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, there is no danger to the public.

