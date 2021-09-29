NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating shooting on light rail in south Charlotte

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the light rail train near the 3700 block of South Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a shooting on a light rail Wednesday morning in south Charlotte, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the light rail train near the 3700 block of South Boulevard.

One person was hit and is currently being treated at an area hospital, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, there is no danger to the public.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

