Person accused of armed robbery, leading police on chase in north Charlotte arrested

Police said they attempted to stop a person wanted in an armed robbery around 10 a.m., but the driver then led officers on a pursuit
(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in an armed robbery was arrested following a pursuit in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Police said they attempted to stop a person wanted in an armed robbery around 10 a.m., but the driver then led officers on a pursuit.

The car then crashed into another car on Beatties Ford road. The suspect got out of the car and ran on foot before being caught by police.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Officers are not looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

