Over 100 grams of meth valued at nearly $25K seized, two arrested in Caldwell Co. bust, authorities say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust in Caldwell County on Tuesday.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Turner Road in Granite Falls.

Authorities said they located approximately 163 grams of methamphetamine during the search. The drugs had a street value of $24,450, according to the CCSO.

Two suspects, 46-year-old Donald Shawn Bridges and 45-year-old Dion Lamont Lowman, were taken into custody.

Bridges was charged with one count of felonious trafficking methamphetamine by possession and one count of maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance, authorities said.

Lowman was charged with one count of felonious trafficking methamphetamine by possession. He was also served four outstanding orders for arrest from Buncombe and Henderson counties, according to the CCSO.

Bridges was booked in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond. Lowman was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $148,000 secured bond, authorities said.

They have a first appearance in district court on Sept. 29.

