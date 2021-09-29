Mecklenburg Co. group assisted those in need with funeral expenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Death is not something any of us really talk about with our loved ones.

It’s not something any of us can really prepare for, but many people have been touched it by during this pandemic.

So many people have died from COVID that it has actually cut the average life expectancy of Americans. In fact, it’s the biggest decrease in life expectancy since World War II.

But beyond the numbers - it’s emotional. With COVID, it’s frustrating. It can be shocking.

And while you’re grieving and hurting, you’re also getting slapped with a big bill.

The average cost of a funeral is $7,000 to $12,000.

So, it puts a lot of families in a tough spot, especially when they lose someone so unexpectedly.

It’s why one local charity has stepped in to help. Catholic Charities is helping to pay for funeral services for people in Mecklenburg County. They don’t need to be Catholic. They just need to be a resident in Mecklenburg County.

And unfortunately, they’ve been busy. Over the last year, they’ve served almost double the number of families because of COVID deaths.

They could use your help to keep up with the demand.

Sandy Buck 0:00 “Most people have lost loved ones,” said Sandy Buck, with Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte. “It’s a very stressful time. You’re grieving.”

If you have the added stress of not being financially able to pay for a funeral that can cost you $10,000 or more, that just adds to the pressure and the stress that you feel at a very difficult time.

The Burial Assistance Program is a service provided for families that cannot afford to do a full burial for when they lose a loved one.

“So, it’s really a collaboration between Catholic Charities, a group of funeral homes in the area and Charlotte City Cemetery, where we offer burial and cremation Assistance Services at a steeply discounted rate,” Buck said.

So far this year, Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte has collaborated for about 70 burial assistances.

“I think we have seen a slight uptick,” Buck said. “We believe that’s due to COVID. (That) could either be there have been more losses because of COVID or the financial impact of COVID has brought more people in for services because they’re financially challenged at this time.”

Buck says the majority of people they have served are not Catholic.

“We do this work because we are Catholic,” Buck said. “And it’s a fundamental work of mercy in the Catholic Church to give a dignified burial to the dead. It’s important because we believe in the inherent dignity of every human being as a creation of God, and that includes a dignified burial after someone passes.”

Sylvia Sekle says Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte’s Burial Assistance Program is fulfilling and it brings her peace. Sekle started with Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte a few years ago as an intern.

She’s now the Direct Assistance Coordinator, running the food pantry and she working with other direct assistance programs.

And she is also over the Burial Assistance Program.

“I love doing it,” Sekle said. “And making people know, just know that we can give their loved ones a dignified funeral. That’s what we are here to do.”

“She’s very compassionate and understands that when people are coming in, they are grieving the loss of a loved one,” Buck said. “And a lot of people have a hard time asking for help. And she makes them very comfortable when they come in.”

Sekle says she understands the financial struggle.

She was a refugee. She came to America from Liberia.

“I know even those people say this is the land of opportunities, but not everybody got opportunities,” Sekle said. “So when they sit in front of me, the first thing for me that I see, that I’ve been there. I’ve been down a road in one mistake, or something can happen. It can put somebody in a position the person is in.”

Sekle says the biggest reason for the program is for grieving families can say goodbye to their loved ones in a dignified way.

“This gives my clients the opportunity to provide a dignified burial for their loved ones,” Sekle said. “It gives me peace.”

This program relies on donations from people like you.

If you want to know more or done, visit the website here.

