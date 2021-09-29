Man sentenced to at least 30 years for sexually assaulting child in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Watauga County.

Steven Lynn Greer was sentenced to 30 to 36 years in prison.

He was convicted Wednesday after a six-day jury trial.

Greer was convicted on charges of a first-degree sexual offense that occurred between January 1, 2009 and Sept. 20, 2011. The victim was sexually abused on more than one occasion when she was between 5 and 8 years old.

According to the court, Greer was friends with the victim’s father and would come over to visit with her father and would also babysit the victim. The court also said Greer has previously been convicted of two prior sexual offenses against children in 1994 and in 2013.

“My office will continue to work to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators like Steven Lynn Greer,” Watauga County District Attorney Seth Banks said in a statement. “I would like to thank Assistant District Attorneys Jasmine McKinney and Kimberly Robb for their work in prosecuting this case. I would also like to thank and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts over the course of this investigation.”

