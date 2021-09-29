NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man sentenced to at least 30 years for sexually assaulting child in Watauga County

Steven Lynn Greer was convicted on charges of a first-degree sexual offense
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for sexually assaulting child in Watauga County
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for sexually assaulting child in Watauga County(Watauga County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Watauga County.

Steven Lynn Greer was sentenced to 30 to 36 years in prison.

He was convicted Wednesday after a six-day jury trial.

Greer was convicted on charges of a first-degree sexual offense that occurred between January 1, 2009 and Sept. 20, 2011. The victim was sexually abused on more than one occasion when she was between 5 and 8 years old.

According to the court, Greer was friends with the victim’s father and would come over to visit with her father and would also babysit the victim. The court also said Greer has previously been convicted of two prior sexual offenses against children in 1994 and in 2013.

“My office will continue to work to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators like Steven Lynn Greer,” Watauga County District Attorney Seth Banks said in a statement.  “I would like to thank Assistant District Attorneys Jasmine McKinney and Kimberly Robb for their work in prosecuting this case.  I would also like to thank and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts over the course of this investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

Lawyers held a Town hall for New Indy plant smell
Residents file motion to intervene in EPA litigation against New Indy, put immediate end to pollution
Introducing "Carolina Now", a new weekly digital streaming newscast
More than 200 people were in attendance for the event.
The Town of Harrisburg says the first National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) was a success.
‘A premier host city’: Presidents Cup mural unveiled as Charlotte prepares for major...
‘A premier host city’: Presidents Cup mural unveiled as Charlotte prepares for major international golf tournament