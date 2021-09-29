Judge sentences Charlotte man to over 6 years in federal armed carjacking case

This article has 339 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 41 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man was sentenced to over six years in prison for his role in an armed carjacking.

According to U.S. Attorney William Stretzer for the western district of North Carolina, 21-year-old Ricky Lewis Bush was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison for carjacking and gun charges. He was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision after completing his prison term and to pay restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors said that on the night of Jan. 13, 2021, Bush and another person, Jontez Xavier McLeod, carjacked at gunpoint a woman identified in court documents as C.K.

Court records show that C.K. was getting out of her vehicle, which was parked at the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex when Bush and McLeod approached her.

Bush pointed a gun at the woman, and the two men grabbed her and pulled her from her vehicle, a press release stated. They both then got into the car and drove away.

According to court documents, CMPD officers located the car, with McLeod driving and Bush in the front passenger seat. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the two sped off in an attempt to get away from the police.

CMPD officers eventually pulled over the vehicle and arrested Bush and McLeod, the release stated. Over the course of the investigation, investigators recovered several videos from Bush’s cell phone, taken shortly before and after the carjacking, according to prosecutors. In one of the videos, Bush is holding the same firearm used in the carjacking.

According to the U.S. attorney, Bush pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He is currently in federal custody. Upon designation of a federal facility, he will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

McLeod has also pleaded guilty for his role in the case and will be sentenced at a later date, the release stated.

