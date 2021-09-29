Hope for much needed rain is in sight!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I can’t promise a drought buster but there’s at least a chance for rain next week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Blue skies and sunshine

Highs in the 80s

Rain possible next Monday and Tuesday

The rest of today will be beautiful, assuming you like sunny and warm weather.

Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Even with a cold front moving through, there’s not a drop of rain in sight.

The rest of the week is also looking good. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and the low 80s on Friday. Nope! Still no rain.

The weekend will be great for getting outside. We all know cold weather will eventually take over. The calendar isn’t stopping just because the weather pattern seems to have stopped making progress. Don’t pass up a beautiful fall weekend just because highs will be in the mid-80s and it doesn’t seem much like pumpkin picking weather.

By next week, things start to change up a bit. We finally have a chance for rain back in the forecast. It is still a few days away and the models aren’t totally agreeing but this is the first time in a while that rain is even a possibility. With many of us in the “Abnormally Dry” category on the Drought Monitor, a little rain wouldn’t be a bad thing. Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and the upper 70s on Tuesday.

We are monitoring Hurricane Sam, a category 4 storm and also Tropical Depression 20 in the Atlantic. Fortunately, neither of them is headed for land.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

