NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hope for much needed rain is in sight!

First Alert Weather: The rest of today will be beautiful, assuming you like sunny and warm weather.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I can’t promise a drought buster but there’s at least a chance for rain next week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Blue skies and sunshine
  • Highs in the 80s
  • Rain possible next Monday and Tuesday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

The rest of today will be beautiful, assuming you like sunny and warm weather.

Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Even with a cold front moving through, there’s not a drop of rain in sight.

The rest of the week is also looking good. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and the low 80s on Friday. Nope! Still no rain.

The weekend will be great for getting outside. We all know cold weather will eventually take over. The calendar isn’t stopping just because the weather pattern seems to have stopped making progress. Don’t pass up a beautiful fall weekend just because highs will be in the mid-80s and it doesn’t seem much like pumpkin picking weather.

By next week, things start to change up a bit. We finally have a chance for rain back in the forecast. It is still a few days away and the models aren’t totally agreeing but this is the first time in a while that rain is even a possibility. With many of us in the “Abnormally Dry” category on the Drought Monitor, a little rain wouldn’t be a bad thing. Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and the upper 70s on Tuesday.

We are monitoring Hurricane Sam, a category 4 storm and also Tropical Depression 20 in the Atlantic. Fortunately, neither of them is headed for land.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

Hope for much needed rain is in sight!
Hope for much needed rain is in sight!
It looks to be a pleasant night for dining.
First Alert: Rain finally in the forecast - just not now
First Alert: Rain finally in the forecast - just not now
First Alert: Rain finally in the forecast - just not now
Sam is holding steady as a Category 4 hurricane
Sam is holding steady as a Category 4 hurricane