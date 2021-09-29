NC DHHS Flu
A habitual felon in Rowan County is headed to prison

Man threatened and robbed clerk in convenience store
John Paul Blackwell, Jr., will spend between 7 and 10 years in prison.
John Paul Blackwell, Jr., will spend between 7 and 10 years in prison.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - John Paul Blackwell, Jr., was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony larceny from the person and the status of being a habitual felon.

According to a news release, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Blackwell, Jr. to a minimum of 89 months (7.41 years) to a maximum of 119 months (9.91 years) in prison.

On August 18, 2019, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Circle K on E. Innes St. The victim stated that she was working behind the counter in the store when a tall man came in. The victim stated that the man wanted to buy a piece of candy, then he walked out of the store and when he returned, the man handed the victim a note which stated, “give me all the money or else.”

The man then reached into the cashier’s drawer, took the money, and ran out of the store. The victim was able to give a description of the vehicle and license plate number that the man left in. During the investigation, officers determined the vehicle belonged to Blackwell, Jr. The victim was able to identify Blackwell, Jr. from a photo line-up.

Blackwell, Jr. had previously been convicted of felony second degree arson, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that if her office had not prosecuted Blackwell, Jr. as a habitual felon, he could have received as little as 12-24 months in prison.

Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Cheek and the Salisbury Police Department in removing Blackwell, Jr. from our community with a lengthy prison sentence.

