Governor’s office offers $5,000 reward in missing Bladen County man case

Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.(Shannon Chambers Russell)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald of Bladen County.

McDonald was reported missing on March 25 by his father after he was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton. Deputies would later find his 2003 Ford F-150 wrecked and abandoned in Cumberland County.

McDonald’s cell phone showed the last known location to be in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County.

The family of Brandon McDonald was previously offering a $10,000 reward for information related to his disappearance.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

