Good Question Podcast: How do antibodies work?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remember earlier on in the pandemic people were getting tested for antibodies to see if they had COVID before?

We are asking about antibodies.

A lot of people came down with COVID but didn’t have symptoms.

So antibodies were a way to see if you had some immunity before there was a vaccine.

Now, some people may get tested to see if their vaccine is working.

You might see signs around town offering to give you an antibody test.

But is that necessary?

WBTV asked Dr. Charles Bregier from Novant Health on Wednesday’s WBTV Good Question Podcast.

WBTV: “So a week or so back, I guess it was, I pulled into Harris Teeter parking lot and parked my car and I looked over where the cart corrals are and they got a sign up saying $25 for an antibody test. Why should someone get an antibody test at this point?

Dr. Bregier: “So we are not routinely recommending antibody tests for most people, because if you get an antibody test it, it might be negative, but it doesn’t mean that your levels of antibody from previous infection or previous vaccine, or both, haven’t just recently dropped to be below that detectable level, but it doesn’t mean that you won’t get a good response should you encounter COVID-19 again.”

Dr. Bregier says that over time our antibody levels may go down.

But that doesn’t mean we aren’t protected.

The problem is when we run into variants of COVID.

So WBTV asked him how safe we are and why our antibody levels go down over time.

You can hear his answers in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question Podcast.

