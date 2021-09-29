Gastonia Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed Tuesday night

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police is currently on the scene of a homicide that took place Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Gaston Avenue, in which an adult male suspect shot another adult male victim. The victim died from his injuries shortly after at the hospital.

The suspect is in custody.

On the scene of a shooting in Gastonia. Roadway blocked by police. Working on details but it sounds like there is a suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/WGRqFaml0Q — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) September 29, 2021

The Gastonia Police say to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

More information will be provided when it arrives in the WBTV newsroom.

