Gastonia Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed Tuesday night

A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Gaston Avenue
Gastonia Sept. 28 Homicide Scene
Gastonia Sept. 28 Homicide Scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police is currently on the scene of a homicide that took place Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Gaston Avenue, in which an adult male suspect shot another adult male victim. The victim died from his injuries shortly after at the hospital.

The suspect is in custody.

The Gastonia Police say to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

More information will be provided when it arrives in the WBTV newsroom.

