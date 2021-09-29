First Alert: Rain finally in the forecast - just not now

This article has 283 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 24 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful, but unseasonably warm fall weather will continue for several more days, and we need rain.

Unseasonably warm again today

Well-above normal temps through the weekend

Much-needed rain chance picks up next week

Plenty of sunshine is forecast again today with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s, well above the Piedmont average of 79° typical for late September. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay tolerable.

Warmer temperatures hold for several more days, though they will back off a bit late in the workweek. A weak front will back in from the north early Thursday, but we’ll still manage to get into the middle 80s Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies. I’m forecasting afternoon readings closer to 80° on Friday before they inch back up into the middle 80s over the weekend.

Rain chances look to remain near zero for the foreseeable future, though they may inch up in western sections of the WBTV viewing area late in the weekend. Much better rain chances are expected to return next week.

A better chance for rain returns next week. (Source: WBTV)

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane right into early next week. Weather data curves Sam well away from the U.S., though there will be large swells and rip currents along the Carolina beaches Thursday through early next week.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

