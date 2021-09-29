Firefighters battle fire at Monroe recycling facility
Officials said the fire was at the Metal Recycling Services on S. Bivens Road
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a recycling center in Monroe.
Sky3 was at the scene as firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.
Officials have not said what started the fire.
