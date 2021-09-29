Firefighters battle fire at Monroe recycling facility

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a recycling center in Monroe.

Officials said the fire was at the Metal Recycling Services on S. Bivens Road.

Sky3 was at the scene as firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

Officials have not said what started the fire.

RECYCLING CENTER FIRE Sky3 is over a fire at the Metal Recycling Services on S Bivens Road in Monroe. Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

