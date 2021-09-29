Crime Stoppers: Police still trying to identify several people wanted in connection to Charlotte’s unsolved crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to identify several people wanted in connection to crimes committed across the city of Charlotte this year.

Each week Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers highlights an unsolved crime on WBTV News. Johnson has featured all sorts of crimes, including several robberies and burglaries.

Because of the tips received after Crime Stoppers stories have aired, detectives have been able to identify and charge multiple people for various crimes.

In June, police charged Eric Leclair for a home break-in that happened earlier that month. Police said Leclair was seen in footage recorded by a home surveillance camera. In July, detectives charged Kyle Holt for a shooting that happened in the Wallace Woods apartment complex in east Charlotte. Detectives said Holt was seen firing a gun in surveillance footage captured by security cameras in the complex.

While some of 2021′s featured crimes have been solved, others are still open investigations. For example, Johnson said police are still trying to identify the people wanted for stealing expensive blenders from a Smoothie King in east Charlotte. Detectives are also looking for the man responsible for starting a fire in a southwest Charlotte hotel room and a man who robbed a Circle K in Cotswold at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about an unsolved case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.