COVID forces cancellation of second straight football game for Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Indians began the 2021 football season at 3-0, but COVID19 has dealt the team two straight losses.

An undisclosed number of COVID cases within the football program first led to the cancellation of the game at Wingate on September 25, now the October 2 game against Limestone has been cancelled. That game was to take place on at 1:00 p.m. at Shuford Stadium on the Catawba College campus in Salisbury.

Due to the remainder of the schedules for both teams, a makeup game is unlikely, according to the school.

The October 9th game when Catawba will host Carson-Newman is still scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

