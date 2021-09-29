NC DHHS Flu
One person has died in a house fire in Concord

The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died in a house fire in Concord. The fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Forestcliff Court NE early on Tuesday.

Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at approximately 4:24 a.m. and upon arrival both levels of the home were engulfed in flames.

One resident was outside the home, he was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and later transported to a local hospital. The resident informed responders that his wife was still inside the house. Firefighters located the woman, rescued her from the fire, and immediately took her to waiting EMS; she was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and later passed away.

Twenty-six fire fighters from Concord FD responded to the call and were able to control the fire by approximately 4:50 a.m. Concord FD was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS, Concord Police Department, and Concord Electric Systems. Additional agencies that assisted include NCOSFM State Fire Investigator, ATF, Union County Fire Marshals office with ATF K-9, Davidson County Fire Marshals office with 3D Camera

The Concord Fire Department is investigating the fire.

No additional details have been released.

