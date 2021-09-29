Caldwell Co. EMS and First Responders getting ballistic vests for protection

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County is taking steps to help keep EMS crews and other first responders safe, say officials. 29 ballistic vests, complete with bullet protection inserts, and four kevlar helmets have been bought for front-line medical crews.

Officials say the equipment will help in situations where law enforcement is involved with an active shooter but will be especially useful, they said, in many other medical situations.

“It’s the unknown medical situations,” said Chief Dino DiBinardi.

There are cases crews respond to that involve overdoses, diabetic seizures, and psychiatric situations where patients may strike out at people helping them.

“It’s an altered mental state and they don’t realize what they are doing,” he said.

EMS crew members have been hurt in the past but no serious injuries said DiBinardi. Training is underway for crews on how to use the vests properly and when to use them. More equipment will be bought, officials hope.

The vests are not cheap. $45,000 was spent buying what they have now. That money was available through budget savings over the past year and a half and county commissioners approved spending it on the protection equipment.

