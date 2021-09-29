NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Caldwell Co. EMS and First Responders getting ballistic vests for protection

Officials say the equipment will help in situations where law enforcement is involved with an active shooter but will be especially useful, they said, in many other medical situations.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County is taking steps to help keep EMS crews and other first responders safe, say officials. 29 ballistic vests, complete with bullet protection inserts, and four kevlar helmets have been bought for front-line medical crews.

Officials say the equipment will help in situations where law enforcement is involved with an active shooter but will be especially useful, they said, in many other medical situations.

“It’s the unknown medical situations,” said Chief Dino DiBinardi.

There are cases crews respond to that involve overdoses, diabetic seizures, and psychiatric situations where patients may strike out at people helping them.

“It’s an altered mental state and they don’t realize what they are doing,” he said.

EMS crew members have been hurt in the past but no serious injuries said DiBinardi. Training is underway for crews on how to use the vests properly and when to use them. More equipment will be bought, officials hope.

The vests are not cheap. $45,000 was spent buying what they have now. That money was available through budget savings over the past year and a half and county commissioners approved spending it on the protection equipment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County.
‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says
On Sept. 28, around 7:30 a.m., officials say the Alexander County Emergency Communication...
Decomposing body found in woods, feet away from missing man’s wallet in Alexander County
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Latest News

Chester County School Board stands by decision to require masks after federal judge blocks S.C. ban on mandates
The one-year mask mandate ban was put into this year’s budget back in June, but a little over a...
S.C. superintendent gives green light for mask mandates in schools, AG going to appeal court ruling
Attorney Ben Thompson speaks on behalf of LB&B Associates during a legislative hearing on...
‘I have a lot more questions than answers.’ Lawmakers grill state contractor over liquor shortages
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Richard Burr proposes bill to tax scholarships of college athletes who earn money from name, image, likeness